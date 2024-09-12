Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 788 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $681.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

