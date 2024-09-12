Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 147.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 189,558 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

ROST stock opened at $151.13 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

