Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 36,593 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,570,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

