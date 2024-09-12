Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,193 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

