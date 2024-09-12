Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $24.55 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,524 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Manulife Financial worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

