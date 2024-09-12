Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $15.64 Million Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 210,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,635,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Trex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

