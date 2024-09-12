Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,419 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

