Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Nucor by 4.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $137.77 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

