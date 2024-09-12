Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 15,263 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

