Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,249 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,599,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 72,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $107.32 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

