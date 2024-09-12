Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

GWW opened at $988.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $956.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.45.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

