ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) COO Sells $2,961,477.56 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) COO Vikas Mehta sold 154,324 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,961,477.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 432,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,849.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vikas Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $161,267.95.

On Friday, August 23rd, Vikas Mehta sold 145,928 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $2,730,312.88.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,916. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACV Auctions

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.