Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,604,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,364,759.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 232,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.