Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 213948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

