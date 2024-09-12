Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 577,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $580.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

