Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe updated its Q4 guidance to $4.63-4.68 EPS.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

ADBE stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $586.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,797. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

