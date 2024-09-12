Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 5.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 274,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 839,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Specifically, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.