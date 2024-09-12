Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 3,147.7% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.33. Advantest has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.79 million. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

