Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 158,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.