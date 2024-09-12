Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 158,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
