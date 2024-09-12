AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

TXRH stock opened at $162.96 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $177.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

