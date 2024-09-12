AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,458 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

