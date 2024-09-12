AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,999 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

