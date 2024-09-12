AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

