AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 59.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Western Union Stock Down 1.1 %

WU opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

