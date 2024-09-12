AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $433,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GWW opened at $988.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $956.07 and its 200 day moving average is $954.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.