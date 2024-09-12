AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

LEN opened at $178.19 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average is $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

