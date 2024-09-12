AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Skye Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYE stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Skye Bioscience ( NASDAQ:SKYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SKYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skye Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

