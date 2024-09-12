AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 506,708 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,708 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 1.01% of NRx Pharmaceuticals worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $1.69 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

