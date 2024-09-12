AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.81. 15,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 6,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.57% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.