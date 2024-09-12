Aevo (AEVO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $288.88 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $288.88 million and $21.49 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,052,765.7456017 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.33793184 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $34,534,679.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

