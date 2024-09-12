Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, September 6th. Laidlaw lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AFMD

Affimed Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFMD opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.