AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Shares Down 7.6%

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 3,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 90,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

AGBA Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About AGBA Group

(Get Free Report)

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.