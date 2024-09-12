Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Agenus has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

