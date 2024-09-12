AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $245.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $252.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

