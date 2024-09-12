AGF Management Ltd. Sells 837 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $370.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average is $356.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.