AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AGM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AGM Group stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,191. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.