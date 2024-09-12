AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. EPAM Systems comprises 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

