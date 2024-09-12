AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,976 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354,872 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

