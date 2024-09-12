AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

