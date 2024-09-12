AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,391,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,796,383 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

