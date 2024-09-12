Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Air China Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

