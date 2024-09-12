Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,179 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $48,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,288,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $87,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $277.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

