Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Lessened by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Airbnb by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,932 shares of company stock worth $67,643,949 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

