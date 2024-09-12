Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.31.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $18.91 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $64,117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,282 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,709,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

