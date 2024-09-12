Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.8 %

ALK opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

