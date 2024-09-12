Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
Alaska Air Group Stock Performance
ALK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 702,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,889. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
