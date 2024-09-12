Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Up to $39.49

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $40.94. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 321,027 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

