Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 4.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.57. 274,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 623,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Alector Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,880.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $35,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $286,013. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alector during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth $59,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Alector by 41.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

