Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology makes up approximately 1.5% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VSH opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

