Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.5% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

